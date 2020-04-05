Vice President Venkaiah Naidu To Contribute 30% Of Salary Each Month Till Covid Is Over

On Sunday, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu announced that he would contribute 30% from his monthly salary for combating the novel coronavirus. He noted that this arrangement shall continue until the situation became normal. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives.

I have decided to contribute 30% from my salary towards combating COVID-19 every month till the situation becomes normal: Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu. #Covid19India #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 5, 2020

Read: Pankaj Udhas Urges Citizens To 'dispel Darkness Of Coronavirus' By Lighting A Lamp At 9 Pm

Vice President urges people to light lamps and candles

Earlier in the day, Naidu stressed that the people should not be cowed down by the enormity of the present challenge. He called upon everyone to showcase a collective resolve by lighting lamps and candles at 9 pm on April 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the '9 pm' appeal during his video message to the nation on April 3. According to the Vice President, this would send a message that 130 crore Indians are together in defeating the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. He also stressed on following social distancing measures and the instructions of the authorities.

Read: Babita Phogat, Sanjeev Rajput Urge People To Unite For PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

Dear fellow citizens, as we valiantly combat the #COVID19 together , let us not be cowed down by the enormity of the challenge. Let us continue to dispel the gloom and doubts by spreading the light of hope, illumination of knowledge and the bright spirit of working together. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 5, 2020

Let us all come together and display our collective resolve to fight COVID-19 by lighting lamps & candles at 9 PM on April 05. #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India #9pm9minutes — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 5, 2020

Read: PM Modi's '9 PM- 9 Mins' Appeal: Odisha Energy Dept Issues Guidelines To Be Followed

Let us express our solidarity to the frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic & show that 130 crore people of India are together in dispelling the darkness caused by #COVID2019



As we light the lamps, let us pray for good health and prosperity of all #COVID19Pandemic — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 5, 2020

Read: 'Let's Shine Our Light': Hardik Pandya Champions PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Appeal