'Let's Shine Our Light': Hardik Pandya Champions PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Appeal

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a heartfelt message on Friday encouraging the entire country to unite in the fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the ace Indian all-rounder championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off the lights on Sunday at 9 PM and light a diya, candle, torch or a flashlight for 9 minutes. He also extended his support to the Prime Minister and urged citizens to ignite the spirit of a billion strong Team India.

"Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness," Pandya tweeted.

Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness!



Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI



From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...



We are with you @narendramodi ji ! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 4, 2020

Earlier, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 billion Indians by lighting a diya, torch or so and express unity at such times. "Let us build up a new strategy to fight this," he had said.

PM Modi's appeal

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech had said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

