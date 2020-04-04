The Debate
'Let's Shine Our Light': Hardik Pandya Champions PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Appeal

Cricket News

Taking to Twitter, ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' appeal

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hardik

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a heartfelt message on Friday encouraging the entire country to unite in the fight against  COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the ace Indian all-rounder championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to switch off the lights on Sunday at 9 PM and light a diya, candle, torch or a flashlight for 9 minutes. He also extended his support to the Prime Minister and urged citizens to ignite the spirit of a billion strong Team India. 

"Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness," Pandya tweeted. 

READ | Ravi Shastri Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal 

READ | NCP's Nawab Malik Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

Earlier, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had asked the people to come together to reignite the spirit of 1.3 billion Indians by lighting a diya, torch or so and express unity at such times. "Let us build up a new strategy to fight this," he had said.

READ | PM Modi Adds Strict Social Distancing Lakshman Rekha To April 5 'Light Vs Corona' Appeal 

PM Modi's appeal

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi urged all Indians to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech had said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

READ | Rajnath Singh Issues 'superpower' Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Coronavirus Appeal

First Published:
COMMENT
