'Irreparable Loss': Vice President Mourns Sushant Rajput's Demise; Saddened By The Loss

The news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor and former Television star Sushant Singh Rajput has left many fans in shock and grief. Several celebrities, politicians, and sports personalities have mourned the actor's demise, echoing that Sushant left the world too soon. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu saddened at the unfortunate untimely demise of the late actor extended his deepest condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu recalled some unforgettable roles played by Sushant in a short span of time and asserted the loss to be irreparable.

Police: No suicide note found yet

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered. The domestic help had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling, say sources. The post-mortem of the body will be conducted in Bhabha hospital. Mumbai DCP is currently at the spot as the forensic team collects Rajput's belongings from his residence. Police will soon question Rajput's close friends regarding his suicide.

Republic TV has been told that the Police will be contacting the actor’s doctor and will record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem was he was facing, if any.

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police. Several politicians have expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss. Moreover, Bollywood stars and sportspersons across the nation have expressed their loss and condoled Rajput's near and dear ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

