Sushant Singh Rajput's demise 'difficult to process': Virat Kohli extends condolences

Dismayed by the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late actor. The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed Mumbai police.

Shocked by the demise, Kohli stated that the news is difficult to process and prayed for all the strength to his family and friends.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai Police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Sushant's demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry in the last two months after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo succumbed to the prolonged illness.

Cricketers mourn Sushant's demise

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

