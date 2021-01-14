War Of Words In Kerala Assembly Over Gold Smuggling In State; Debate Sought & CM Replies

An urgent motion was introduced by MLA PT Thomas to discuss the Kerala gold smuggling case in the legislative assembly. CM has accepted fault in not seeing the actions of M Sivasankar but defended additional private secretary CM Raveendran, PT Thomas alleged in the house, stating that the CM is first accused when it comes to turning a blind eye to the actions of Sivasankar

'State government took immediate action and sacked Sivasankar'

Chief Minister responded to allegations saying the state government wanted to go to the root of the gold smuggling and that is why he invited central agencies. He defended himself saying the state govt took immediate action and sacked Sivasankar

He also said, "only a deformed mind can see additional private secretary CM Raveendran is behind anti-national syndicate." He supported him in the house by saying Raveendran was only called in for securing some info and is not an accused.

He also said the series of fake allegations won't impact public opinion about the ruling party.

PT Thomas responded and alleged Swapna Suresh was threatened in jail using police association and critical govt info was leaked to a foreign nation.

"Will CM put his signature on a tissue paper? Is he so foolish," asked Thomas, while alleging apathy.

"Can a CM who supports gold smuggling and other nefarious activities be called a Communist?" he asked.

"Like Blind Dhrurarashtra who destroyed everything due to excessive love for his son, the CM shouldn't do the same because of excessive love for his daughter," Thomas alleged.

Thomas also asked for the CM's clarification whether he or his family were questioned by central agencies in connection to their closeness with Swapna Suresh.

"Did Swapna Suresh visit Chief Minister and the family the day before the wedding of his daughter?" asked Thomas and remarked that a yes or no from Chief Minister will do in this regard and that will be accepted as true.