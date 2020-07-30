'We Don’t Need Any New Place Of Worship': Congress' Karti Chidambaram Opposes Ram Mandir

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday put out a controversial tweet ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. The son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti shared an article questioning the timing of the Bhoomi Pujan. He said that the choice of time "baffles" him, adding that no one starts anything auspicious during 'Rahu Kaalam'. According to Indian Vedic astrology, it is a certain period of time every day that is considered inauspicious for any new venture.

'I stick to my stated position'

The Sivaganga MP said, "I stick to my stated position, we don’t need any new place of worship."

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Muhurta- Its astrological meaning ? The choice of time baffles me, Wednesday 12 to 1.30 pm is Rahu Kaalam. No one starts anything auspicious during this period. I stick to my stated position, we don’t need any new place of worship. https://t.co/WyUplLkPsf — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 30, 2020

Jr Chidambaram's statement comes after party leaders like Digvijaya Singh has objected to the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other several leaders.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said building a temple will not cure COVID-19. “We always think about what should be prioritised. As of now, our priority is to help those infected with Coronavirus to recover. Some people think that Coronavirus will go away after the temple is constructed,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh said that Pawar is absolutely right and he fully agrees with him. Singh said he wished PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would have listened to the NCP leader and maybe the situation of the country “would have been better today”.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 as Prime Minister.

Owaisi opposes PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya

"I have said in an interview to Outlook magazine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend that event. Because if he attends that function as the Prime Minister then a message will go in the country that the Prime Minister is supporting people of one faith only," Owaisi said.

"If he says he is going to attend the event in his individual capacity, then nobody will question it. Every Prime Minister, if he follows a religion, he has the right to follow it. But Prime Minister is also constitutional head and the Constitution is related to the basic structure of secularism," Owaisi told ANI.

