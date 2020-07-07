CBSE Revised Curriculum For 2020-21: Up To 30% Syllabus Rationalized For Class 9-12

In a major update on Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a revised Academic Curriculum for the 2020-21 session which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the revised curriculum, the board has slashed 30 per cent of the existing syllabus for classes 9-12.

Taking to Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced, "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts."

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response.@PIB_India@MIB_India — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

Issuing a directive to heads of all institutions affiliated to the CBSE, it highlighted that the revision of syllabus is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and across the globe. The board has also instructed institutions to explain the topics slashed from the syllabus to the students to the extent required to connect different topics. However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end Board examination.

The revised syllabus can be accessed by at this link - http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html

CBSE cancel exams

On a Higher Secondary level, the CBSE board cancelled its remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country. The results were announced based on internal assessment. The board has provided Class XII students with the option of sitting for the exam at a later date, however, the results declared for class X students is final.

UGC issues guidelines for final year exams

In response to the MHA allowing university exams, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that final year exams which were to be evaluated by July will now be conducted in September. This came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, permitted universities to conduct examinations during Unlock period, as per PIB. Moreover, MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. Several state universities have cancelled final year exams or expressed their inability to conduct exams amid the COVID-19 crisis.

