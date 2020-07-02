CBSE Mandates Teachers To Take Experiential Learning Course Via Diksha App; See Steps

The latest circular released by CBSE mentions about a mandatory course that the CBSE teachers and school leaders should take. The course is available on a mobile application called Diksha app. The aim of the course is to train teachers about experiential learning. Read on to know about how to enrol in this course and the official guidelines released by the CBSE board.

The Central Board of Secondary education aims to train teachers in a new method of learning called experiential learning via the Diksha platform. This is to ensure that the CBSE teachers are equipped with the latest teaching skills so that the children can absorb and learn things better.

What is this experiential learning course and who has to take it?

The course is offered by CBSE in collaboration with Tata Trust. The course is meant for School teachers, school leaders and principals. HRD minister asked the teachers and educators via Twitter to join this course mandatorily and learn through it.

The course is said to promote experiential learning pedagogy in CBSE schools. It is an interactive course that will sensitise educators to implement new teaching skills in their classrooms so as to make the learning process more joyful, relatable, reflective and multidisciplinary. Take a look at the official circular released by CBSE.

Is the Diksha app course compulsory for CBSE teachers?

Yes, the course is compulsory for all teachers and school leaders associated with the CBSE.

How to enrol in the experiential learning course on Diksha app?

Download the Diksha app from the Google Play Store.

Sign in through your individual email account.

Take the course.

On course completion, a certificate will be awarded to each individual.

This is the official link to sign in for the course, one can copy-paste the URL into their browser- https://bit.ly/cbse-explrn-wb

Teachers can access online training provided by CBSE by visiting cbseacademic.nic.in as well.

CBSE, on the other hand, will conduct regional webinars for lead collaborators and hub leaders for the same purpose.

Why is this new course being introduced for CBSE teachers?

The Central Board stated that with time, the teaching and learning processes have changed all over the world. That is why the teachers need to step up and keep up with the 21st-century teaching skills so as to make the children more emotionally and physically resilient for the future. This will help in enabling the children to learn things skilfully to be competent for the 21st century and the challenges they would need to face in the world to come.

