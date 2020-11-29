'We Shouldn't Let Our Party Become Weak Ever,' Says Sushil Modi As He Lauds BJP

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday lauded the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that although he is not a part of the newly-formed Bihar Government, his soul dwelled inside the current BJP-led NDA Government. "Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can't go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I'm not part of the Bihar Government, my soul dwells inside the current Government. We shouldn't let our party become weak ever," said Sushil Modi.

Bihar Assembly Elections

Sushil Modi's comments come against the backdrop of the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections which saw a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as five of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark.

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on November 16. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the State. On the other hand, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi is not a part of the new NDA government.

