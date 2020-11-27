BJP Fields Sushil Modi As Its Candidate For RS By-election Post Exit From Bihar Cabinet

In a massive development on Friday, BJP fielded former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8, 2020. Modi's candidature assumes significance as he was not given a ministerial berth in the new Bihar government led by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

While the last date of filing the nominations is December 3, they will be scrutinized on December 4. The election shall take place from 9 am- 4 pm on December 14, with the counting of votes scheduled to commence at 5 pm on the same day. If he is elected to the Upper House of the Parliament, Modi's term will last until April 2, 2024.

Nitish Kumar on Sushil Modi's absence

Talking to the media after taking oath as the Bihar CM on November 16, Nitish Kumar confessed that he will miss working with his former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. At the same time, Kumar stressed that it was ultimately BJP's decision whom it chooses to retain as a Minister. On November 15, Modi maintained that BJP has given him a lot in 40 years of his political career and agreed to work in any new role assigned to him by the party.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "As per the people's decision, the NDA government has been formed again. We will work together to serve the people." On Sushil Modi's absence from the Cabinet, he said, "It is the BJP's decision that who will remain Ministers and who will function as the Deputy CM. It is their call."

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. In place of Sushil Modi, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

