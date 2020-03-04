We Were Under 'tremendous Pressure' After Others Visited NE Delhi First: Cong MP K Suresh

A delegation of Congress MPs led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi visited the riot-affected areas of Delhi on Wednesday to assess the situation on the ground. Citing the reason for the party's visit, Cong MP K Suresh said their party MPs were in "tremendous pressure" from their constituencies to visit the violence-hit north-east Delhi and meet the affected families.

'...but IUML and Left parties MPs had visited'

Talking to news agency ANI during the party delegation's visit to violence-affected areas, Suresh said, "The Congress MPs had so far not visited the riot-affected areas, but the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties MPs had visited. So, we were under tremendous pressure from our constituencies."

"Other countries are watching the situation of our national capital. People were killed, properties were damaged," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kallapa said this was Suresh's "individual opinion". Asked about the delay in Rahul Gandhi's visit to the riot-hit areas, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (who was also part of the delegation) said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has come here and visited the area. Why do you ask if his visit was delayed?"

'India is being divided'

Rahul Gandhi addressed the media after assessing the damage in riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi and said no one has benefited from the violence that left at least 46 dead in four days of mayhem last week. “Violence benefits no one, it only harms people and Bharat Mata. India is being divided,” he said.

The delegation including also visited a school in Brijpuri which was set on fire during the violence last week. “This school was the future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it. Our future has been burnt here,” the former Congress president said. The Congress had been pressing for a discussion in Parliament on the Delhi violence. The government says it is ready to hold a discussion but after Holi.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked parts of Delhi for four days.

