West Bengal: BJP Protests Against TMC Over Harassment Of Party Cadre In Siliguri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh and other party workers staged a seated demonstration on Wednesday to protest against West Bengal’s TMC government in Siliguri. The protestors allegedly claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed goons have been harassing them at a vaccination camp. The protestors also accused the TMC of giving COVID-19 vaccine doses to only those with political connections the ruling party.

Sankar, Ghosh said, “West Bengal has introduced a new culture, that only TMC workers will get the vaccines and our administration says first come first serve, but those who come at 5 am in the morning, they have kicked off the line and given to TMC workers." He further said that he personally witnessed this happening, "I saw this incident at a vaccination camp, where the administrative officer was along with TMC leader. When I opposed it, they attacked along with other men and threatened me. They said they will kill me."

Goutam Deb, former state tourism minister and Chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Board of Administrators (BOA) strongly denied the accusation and said, "It is very unfortunate that local MLA alleging that he has been attacked. Some miscreants are trying to disrupt the normal vaccination system." He further said that the police is looking into the matter and he is convinced that this was an attempt to throw mud into TMC’s name. He said, "We have informed the police to take action against them. But it is motivated and designed to malign us."

BJP and TMC’s habit of picking up fights within the state

The two parties continue to publicly lock horns in the politically intense state of West Bengal. Earlier this week, BJP's Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal was ambushed by TMC supporters while campaigning for her September 30 by-election. The TMC supporters were shouting the slogans of “Mamata Banerjee Zindabad” and tried to disrupt Priyanka’s rally. She later said that she will not get intimidated by such tactics. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the TMC nominee and Tibrewal's contender from the seat and till the elections, there are fears that such incidents will continue to occur.

(With ANI inputs)