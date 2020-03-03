'Violence Is Against Democracy': West Bengal Guv, CM Unite To Slam Hate Speech In State

The two top posts in Bengal, constitutional head and elected head have been having their difference of opinions on various matters but both seemed to be speaking on the same line condemning any sort of violence on Monday.

The difference, even on Monday, was when the Chief Minister lashed out on the BJP and its supporters for chanting the controversial hate slogan 'Desh K Gaddaroo Ko..", in Kolkata, the Governor considered it to be less important looking at the larger picture.

"I suppose, there are 1,000 people and one person says something, that's 100 per cent for someone but for me, that's .01 per cent. Its a country of great positivity. It's a very large country," said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

While the fourth BJP worker was identified and arrested for chanting the slogan on Tuesday, three were nabbed by Kolkata Police on Monday, after an FIR was registered against 'unknown' at New Market Police Station on Sunday.

Guv's appeal

The Governor, however, made it a point to send a message that everyone, including the media, needs to be responsible for such times and not create any sort of sensation. He said, "I would appeal to the media to be proportionate and get away from the sensation. It's time to be very, very responsible in public life."

What both the Chief Minister and the Governor seemed to have a common opinion was their stand on violence. The Chief Minister who criticized BJP for not being able to handle the Delhi riots warned anyone of trying to create any sort of violence in her state or they would not be having it easy, the Governor too slammed any sort of violence and called it unacceptable.

"If we start looking at things from a prism or partisan approach, that is not going to be helpful. Violence in any form in action or thought is against our rituals, culture, and democracy. It can never promote democracy, can never contribute to our growth and that is what I have been saying" said Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

