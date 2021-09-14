West Bengal: NIA To Probe Bomb Attack On BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over an investigation into a crude bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on September 8. Following the attack, the BJP leader had alleged that the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party had been plotting to kill him for a long time and demanded an NIA probe into the incident.

A week after the attacks, the NIA has taken over the case from West Bengal police and an FIR has been registered. The move comes on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "We have just received the orders and taken over the case regarding bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh," an NIA spokesperson told ANI. Singh had earlier claimed that he didn’t expect an impartial probe from the state police.

On September 8, three crude bombs were hurled outside Singh’s 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal between 6-6.30 am. The attacks happened despite the presence of security. The bombs hit and marked damage to the entrance gates, pictures of which were shared by the leader of social media. However, Singh was not present at the building during the attack and no injuries were reported from the attack even though his family members were present inside.

The BJP was quick to react to the attack and several prominent leaders including Singh came forward demanding an NIA probe in the matter. The BJP's West Bengal unit accused the TMC of orchestrating the attack. Singh, previously a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019. The leader went on to win from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC has dismissed claims of its party workers being involved in the incident and accused the West Bengal BJP of framing the attack themselves to malign the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Following the attack in early September, Arjun Singh had alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has plans to 'kill' him. Revealing that this was the first time his residence was directly attacked, the BJP leader said that earlier the nearby area has been attacked about 11 to 12 times.

Singh also alleged the authorities of providing bail to people who were arrested earlier. The BJP leader further asked to connect the dots and informed that he has given a statement to magistrates that his residence was attacked, but no one has been arrested yet.

