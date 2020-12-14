West Bengal Oppn Leader Anguished Over Law & Order In State: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

In the run up to assembly elections in West Bengal next year, opposition parties have expressed their concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday took to Twitter to apprise that Leader of the Opposition in the state Abdul Mannan met him at Raj Bhawan and expressed concerns over the law and stressed on the 'need of fair elections'.

Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition, called on me today at Raj Bhawan.



He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and decline in law and order @MamataOfficial



He deprecated politically inspired police postings @WBPolice and stressed need of fair elections. pic.twitter.com/Y5CoDToQRr — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 14, 2020

For holding fair polls he stressd observance of “political neutrality” by police @WBPolice and administration @MamataOfficial and timely positioning of central forces to bolster confidence of people in system. pic.twitter.com/pR9kjQHXg6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 14, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said governance by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and constitution" and he has been cautioning her. Dhankar also said he will work for ensuring free, fair and violence-free elections in the state next year.

"Constitutional parameters must be adhered to. The governance by Mamata Banerjee is getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and the Constitution of India. I have been cautioning her," he said while speaking with ANI.

Also, speaking with Republic TV's editor in chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, the governor expressed shock at the non-responsive nature of the state's Chief Secretary and DGP over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy which took place on Thursday.

The state has witnessed incidents of political violence, especially against the BJP cadre and leaders with more than 120 of them being killed in the political violence perpetrated by the ruling party. The opposition has raised doubts over the fairness of the assembly elections while alleging the state police to be acting as "goons" at the behest of the ruling TMC. The BJP, which has emerged as the main challenger for the ruling TMC ahead of the assembly polls next year, has also kicked off booth level activities in the run-up to the 2021 polls. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021.

