Who Are They To Talk About Horse-trading? They Bought The Full Stable: Amit Shah Hits Back

BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Monday slammed the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, over horse-trading accusations being made against the BJP. The BJP National President slamming the NCP-Cong-Sena alliance said to reporters in Parliament, "Who are they to talk about horse-trading, they bought the whole stable". Amit Shah further stated, "The allegations against BJP are flimsy and baseless."

The political scenario remains complicated

Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ruled out any alliance with BJP and said that Ajit Pawar's claims are 'false and misleading'. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the Governor, SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Governor's Secretariat on Monday, furnished the requisite letters that preceded Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in, and held that the Governor had acted as per procedure.

Ajit Pawar creates ripples

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar then took to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”, that he would remain an NCP leader, and sought patience from his party, whose MLAs, as well as those of Congress and Shiv Sena, are lodged in Hotels across Mumbai.

