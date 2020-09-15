Sanjay Raut Elated As Jaya Bachchan Defends Bollywood, Says 'industry Is Important'

On Tuesday, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended Jaya Bachchan's remarks in the Parliament and said that some people are trying to defame the film industry. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about an alleged ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’ and slammed the ones who called it a 'gutter' on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament.

Stating that the film industry has a historic legacy, Raut hailed the Bachchan family for speaking up and added that Bollywood is moving on edge with Hollywood

"This was important. This industry is important and has a historic legacy. Some people are spreading rumours and are defaming the industry, India's culture and manners. Is everything limited to this industry only? It's everywhere. The Bollywood ndustry helps 5 lakh people. Bollywood is moving on edge with Hollywood. Bachchan family will always get love and affection from Indians. We have faith over them," said Raut.

READ: Kangana Ranaut fires question back at Jaya Bachchan; says 'show compassion for us also'

READ: Didn't expect Jaya ji wouldn't support those fighting drug cartels in Bollywood: Jay Panda

Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood

Even though Bachchan did not take any names, her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry and also actor Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks calling Bollywood a "gutter". Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

Without taking names, the Samajwadi Party MP said she completely disagrees with those who called the entertainment industry a "gutter". "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate," she said.

In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed." "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said. Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

READ: Taapsee Pannu euphoric as Jaya Bachchan slams Bollywood-drug critics; 'hit nail on head'

READ: Ravi Kishan replies to Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood defence; repeats 'some are taking drugs'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.