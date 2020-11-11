'Why Are They Hurting?': Kirit Somaiya Questions Letter Opposing Arnab's SC Plea Listing

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday took on Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave after he sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition. Somaiya said if Arnab is going to the top court to demand justice then why are "some activist lawyers" upset over this.

"Thackeray Sarkar has filed more than a dozen cases against Arnab Goswami and employees of Republic TV. Now, when Arnab is going to the Supreme Court to demand justice, then why are some so-called activist lawyers are hurting? When were you when some other journalists were given priority in the Supreme Court?" Somaiya said without naming Dushyant Dave.

Dushyant Dave writes to SC Secretary-General

In a letter addressed to SC Secretary-General, Dave lodged a strong protest with the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition. While claiming that he did not want to interfere with Arnab's right to move the Supreme Court, he accused the top court of selectively listing matters for the last 8 months.

On Wednesday, hours after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee shall hear the case.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking. The shift to Taloja jail was at that point the latest development in a relentless and vindictive witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network.

