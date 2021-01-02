Why Is Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Certifying He'll Complete His Term?: Cong's DK Shivakumar

Congress Karnataka president DK Shivakumar said on Friday that BS Yediyurappa's repeated certification about completing his tenure as the Chief Minister indicates that all is not well in the BJP government and that some "danger" is worrying him.

"What was the need for a Chief Minister to say that he will remain in the post for remaining two-and-half years? Did any of us question? Maybe some worry is troubling him and that's why he is making such statements," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Yediyurappa's own MLAs are saying that a new leader will replace him after January 15. If a time has come for the Chief Minister to give certification to himself, it is then evident everything is not well in the government," he added.

The KPCC president was responding to a question on Yediyurappa's assertion that he would complete his term. There has been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling to change the leadership in Karnataka, considering Yediyurappa's age (77), but the party has refuted such rumours.

Yediyurappa's repeated assertion

Ruling out possible leadership change, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday asserted he will remain in the post for the remaining over a two-year period, and there was no confusion regarding this within the ruling BJP.

"In the last one-and-half years of my administration, even for a day I did not bother about (speculations), I was focused on my work and development. These things have in no way impacted my job," Yediyurappa said in response to a question on talks about leadership change and its impact on the administration.

BJP General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh also clarified that there are no issues and Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister. "There is no confusion among our ministers or legislators, also people. If there is confusion, it is among media friends. If you cooperate everything will be fine," he said.

Though the state BJP has rejected such speculation, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements.

Reacting to BJP legislators making open statements and writing letters expressing disgruntlement, Yediyurappa said out of so many legislators one or two of them might have given certain statements. "..to address their concerns, I will be holding a division wise meeting with all our legislators," he said.

