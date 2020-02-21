Shiv Sena Threatens Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM After Waris Pathan's Communal Shocker

Lambasting Waris Pathan for his communal threat of "15 crore will be tough on 100 crore" referring to religions, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has warned Pathan that if he speaks such a language again then he will get a taste of his own medicine.

Raut also hit out at Pathan claiming that he has repeatedly misled and spread poison in the country and further opined that the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan raised by a girl in presence of Asaduddin Owaisi at a rally in Bengaluru on Thursday evening is a result of such radical comments.

"You are saying you are 15 crores, you will hit the streets, you are repeatedly misleading the Muslims of this country, poisoning them. Who gave you the responsibility of the country's Muslims? Does anybody even consider you in Maharashtra? If you talk in such a language again, then watch out, even we are capable of giving it back", said Raut in an ultimatum to the AIMIM leader.

Stern warning

Speaking of the Muslims in Maharashtra, Raut said, "Yes we have our government in Maharashtra, we take things patiently, but Muslim of Maharashtra stands wholeheartedly with Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. And if you don't like it, then we are ready to talk to you in a language you understand."

Raut further questioned AIMIM's minuscule presence and asserted that the leaders of the party cannot be called as representation of the Muslim community. "How much is your party's existence in the country? You are not Muslim community's leaders, yes you can be leaders of some group and even they have left you," said Raut.

Waris Pathan's shocker

Raut's criticism comes after AIMIM leader and national spokesperson Waris Pathan made a statement along the lines of Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, and said "15 crore Muslims will be tough on 100 crore". A video of Waris Pathan surfaced on Thursday from his rally at Kalaburgi, Karnataka.

In an instigating speech, he said that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. He said that only the lionesses have made all sweat, referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was at the rally. Akbaruddin Owaisi had made such threats earlier in 2012 and repeated in 2019.

"We have learnt the 'tit for tat' approach (Eeth ka jawab patthar se dena seekh liya hai humne). Freedom is never granted merely by asking, it must be snatched," said Pathan addressing the Anti-CAA rally in Karnataka.

"They tell us that we've kept our women in the front, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are 15 crore but can be difficult on 100 (crore), remember this thing (15 crore hai lekin 100 pe bhari hai yaad rakh lena yeh baat)", he added.

