'Winners Pick Us, Seditionists Pick AAP-Congress': BJP Rubs It In After Saina Nehwal Joins

After Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya took a veiled jibe at the Opposition parties like Congress, AAP and the Left.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "World winners like Saina Nehwal pick BJP while seditionists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam side with the Congress, Communist and AAP." He added, "It shouldn’t be difficult to guess who, among these, the youth of India aspires to be like?"

The statement from Amit Malviya comes after the BJP has been accusing AAP and Congress leaders of supporting the protests at Shaheen Bagh. Stepping up attack on Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.

'I like working with those who work hard'

Saina Nehwal's older sister Chandranshu has also joined the BJP. At the joining ceremony, Nehwal, 29, cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspiration, describing him as a hard-working leader who's done a lot for sports. "I'm a hard-working person and I like working with those who work hard," she said. Born in Haryana, Saina Nehwal is one of India's most successful athletes, with both Olympics and Commonwealth Games medals under her belt.

She is currently preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A former world number 1, she has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016. The Badminton player has won over 24 international titles. In the London Olympics, she won a bronze. She was world number two in 2009 and number one in 2015.

