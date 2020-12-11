'Withdraw It': WB Guv tells CM Mamata Her 'Nadda, Fadda...' Jibe Outrages Bengal's Culture

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saffron party leader's meeting. The Governor also demanded the withdrawal of the video comment wherein Mamata referred the BJP chief as "Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha...".

'Apologetically withdraw this video comment'

"I urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to engage in deep reflection and apologetically withdraw this video comment that outrages essence and sublimity of Bengal’s rich culture," Governor Dhankar tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the BJP over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki". Targeting Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the state, she referred to him as "Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha".

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata.

Nadda responds to Mamata

Meanwhile, Jagat Prakash Nadda responded to Mamata Banerjee for calling him "with a lot of names" at a rally and said this speaks "volumes about her mentality". Nadda, who addressed a press conference in Kolkata, said her remarks were not in keeping with Bengali culture. "This speaks volumes about the mentality of Mamataji...I have been told she has given me a lot of names. Mataji, this speaks about your culture. This is not a Bengali culture. We are proud to adhere to Bengali culture," Nadda said.

Nadda has asserted that the BJP will win over 200 seats in next year's assembly polls in West Bengal. "We feel hurt. Bengal belongs to everyone... In the coming elections, people will say 'namaskar' to her and BJP's lotus will bloom, we will win more than 200 seats." During his visit to the state, Nadda participated in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level". West Bengal will go to the polls next year.

