Karnataka: First-ever All-women Post Office In The Country Opens On Women's Day

The Department of Post inaugurated the first-ever all-women employees operating post office in the State of Karnataka on Monday to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.

The Department opened its first office in the Kalaburgi region which would be functioned by women officers.

The Assistant Superintendent of Post Office CG Kamble said, "Today, we have declared the Jagat Post Office under the Kalaburagi district as women's post office. From today onwards, women staff are going to work here exclusively."

The women employees are happy to work freely as all the employees are women.

As per the news agency ANI, one of the employees' post office inauguration told, "We are happy that we can work freely as all the employees here are women. Similarly, the government must also take steps to identify one of the offices in the state as only women employees."

Department of Posts:

The Department of Posts, trading as India Post, is a government-operated postal system in India, which is a subsidiary of the Ministry of Communications. It is the most widely distributed postal system in the world.

India Post tweeted, "All Women Post Offices across the country. India Post celebrates womanhood. Happy Women's Day!"

Change Collectively:

The Department of Posts has inaugurated various post offices across the nation which consists of women as employees. Post offices in Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, and many other cities have been opened. One of the tweets stated, "As part of International Women's Day celebrations, CPMG, DelhiCircle inaugurated "AllWomenPostOffice", Nanakpura, New Delhi on 6th March 2020. Post-inauguration, out of walk-in-customers, SSA accounts were opened for girl children and Passbooks handed over to their Parents."

This All Women Post Office, Basti Nau Post Office in Jalandhar Division in Punjab Circle has done the maximum Aadhaar enabled Payment transactions in the Circle!!

Another tweet mentioned, "This All Women Post Office, Basti Nau Post Office in Jalandhar Division in Punjab Circle has done the maximum Aadhaar enabled Payment transactions in the Circle!! India Post celebrates womanhood. Happy Women's Day!"

