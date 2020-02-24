'Worthy Son Of Laxmi Singhvi': Shatrughan Sinha Tweets Birthday Wish For Abhishek Singhvi

Former BJP turned Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha wished fellow Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on the latter's birthday. In his post, Sinha called him the "worthy son of the most renowned, scholar, jurist, diplomat Laxmi Mall Singhvi".

Birthday wishes for a senior, seasoned lawyer, colleague, spokesperson #INC, MP-RS #AbhishekManuSinghvi. He is the worthy son of the most renowned, scholar, jurist, diplomat #LaxmiMallSinghvi. May you be blessed with happiness & a healthy long life ahead.💐💐 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 24, 2020

Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently the member of parliament in Rajya Sabha. The Congress leader has turned 60 on Monday. Singhvi, at 37, became the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India, in 1997. He held the position for a year, till 1998.

Amid the long-standing history of Congress leaders' affinity towards Pakistan and its party leaders facing flack for visiting the country and meeting their leadership when India has been combatting terrorism sponsored from Pakistani soil and frequent ceasefire violations, Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday met with Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a 'personal visit', was invited by the Pakistani President at the Governor House in Lahore and the two were said to have discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi's office. Sinha was in Pakistan to attend a wedding function on the invitation of Pakistani businessman Mian Ahmed.

However, the Congress leader on his social media claimed that the visit was ‘nothing political or official’, however, the Congress leader and Pakistani President couldn't hold themselves back from discussing Kashmir.

It was a pleasant surprise that we received an invite from the H.E. the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, on the last day of our stay at Lahore..that too just before the marriage reception of our family friend Mr. Asad Ehsan's son Ahmed Asad. We were very touched by this pic.twitter.com/pzAUAjYnCP — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

