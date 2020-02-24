The Debate
'Worthy Son Of Laxmi Singhvi': Shatrughan Sinha Tweets Birthday Wish For Abhishek Singhvi

Politics

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha wished fellow Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on the latter's birthday calling him a worthy son of Laxmi Mall Singhvi

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan Sinha

Former BJP turned Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha wished fellow Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on the latter's birthday. In his post, Sinha called him the "worthy son of the most renowned, scholar, jurist, diplomat Laxmi Mall Singhvi".

READ | "Congress Will 'cease To Exist' Without Gandhis", Says Anil Kumar Shastri

Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently the member of parliament in Rajya Sabha. The Congress leader has turned 60 on Monday. Singhvi, at 37, became the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India, in 1997. He held the position for a year, till 1998.

READ | 'Distractions To Hide Failure', Alleges Congress On Wall Built Along The Road To Motera

Amid the long-standing history of Congress leaders' affinity towards Pakistan and its party leaders facing flack for visiting the country and meeting their leadership when India has been combatting terrorism sponsored from Pakistani soil and frequent ceasefire violations, Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday met with Pakistan President Arif Alvi. 

Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a 'personal visit', was invited by the Pakistani President at the Governor House in Lahore and the two were said to have discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi's office. Sinha was in Pakistan to attend a wedding function on the invitation of Pakistani businessman Mian Ahmed.

However, the Congress leader on his social media claimed that the visit was ‘nothing political or official’, however, the Congress leader and Pakistani President couldn't hold themselves back from discussing Kashmir. 

READ | '36-hour Tamasha': Congress' Manish Tewari Slams US Prez Trump's Visit To India

READ | Accept CAA As We Don't Have Parliament Majority: Congress MLA To Party

Published:
COMMENT
