'36-hour Tamasha': Congress' Manish Tewari Slams US Prez Trump's Visit To India

Hours before President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday took a jibe at the US President and said that in three years of Trump's Presidential tenure he has insulted America’s closest allies and also unleased suppressed bigoted & racist tendencies in the US.

Calling Trump's visit as a 36-hour long 'Tamasha', Tewari on his micro-blogging website said that the "US has degraded India to a lowly buyer state from a strategic partner".

In 3 yrs as US President @realDonaldTrump has gutted the Global Multilateral order, walked out of Trans Pacific Partnership-( TPP) virtually torpedoed NATO, insulted America’s closest allies,unleashed suppressed bigoted & racist tendencies in US. He prefers deals over vision 1/1 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2020

1/2 Only gainers of @realDonaldTrump 36 hour Tamasha commencing at noon today are going to be Boeing’s,Lockheed Martin’s,General Atomics & other merchants of death.India has been reduced to a lowly buyer state from a strategic Partner.India has no role in Afghan Peace Process,US. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2020

1/3 Pak Special Relationship is back on track. Qua China except for an airy fairy Blue Dot network there is nothing to counter BRI in substantive terms. US - Iran Tensions hurt Indian Oil Refineries the most. Quad is a complete non- starter. India falls in between the cracks of.. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2020

1/4 Cent-Com qua Paf-Com.Visit is a fluff. A Specticalization of Diplomacy designed to detract from the fact that the NDA/BJP Govt has failed to secure India’s interest and the last big Idea in the relationship was in 2005 - India - US Nuclear Deal that smashed Nuclear apartheid — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2020

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Later, Trump will depart for the national capital. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

