'Wrote To CM Mamata Multiple Times On PM-KISAN Scheme', Bengal Guv Backs PM Modi's Attack

Amid the tussle between BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday echoed his support to PM Modi's attack on state's TMC government over its agricultural policies. Jagdeep Dhankhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "It's a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As governor, I've repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue, but none of my letters was answered."

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata Banerjee

This statement by the West Bengal Governor came after PM Modi accused Mamata Banerjee of "destroying" the state and depriving the farmers of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which government gave Rs 6,000 per year to each farmer. PM Modi during his virtual addresses on Friday said, "Today I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long."

PM Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government while stating that it is only West Bengal where the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has not been implemented. He said that while Mamata Banerjee herself exposed the false narrative of the party that had ruled Bengal prior to TMC, she has resorted to the same kind of politics after coming to power. The Prime Minister said that even as the state government has to not spent a single paisa while implementing this scheme, it is not allowing the benefits to the farmers to settle a political score with the Centre.

'Over Rs 18000 cr have been directly deposited in accounts of farmers': PM Modi

During his virtual addresses to the farmers of the country, PM Modi on Friday released the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. Apart from this, the Prime Minister asserted that the government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws.

While extending the olive branch to the protesting farmers, Narendra Modi said that the discussion should be based on facts. He asserted that the government is taking all steps to ensure the welfare of farmers. During his addresses, he also lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in a case involving violence.

