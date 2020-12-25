Mamata Banerjee Retorts To Centre's 'non-cooperation' Charge Over PM-KISAN Implementation

Retorting at PM Modi's outreach to farmers on Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Centre over its allegations against the TMC government of non-cooperation in the implementation of the PM KISAN Yojana. The Bengal CM affirmed that she had written twice to the Centre seeking implementation of the scheme, adding that the Union Government has been 'indulging in malicious propaganda'. Amid the ongoing face-off between the Centre and the TMC government, Bengal remains the only state across the country where farmers are yet to receive benefits of the PM KISAN Yojana.

In a sharp attack on PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee minced no words as she accused the Centre of doing nothing to help West Bengal. Claiming that the BJP-led Central Government is used to indulging in 'politicking,' the TMC chief also invoked the ongoing impasse between the Centre and farmers unions.

'Let me set the record straight'

"While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts. Let me set the record straight - we have always been ready to cooperate in the interest of the farmers. I personally have written two letters and have even spoken to the concerned Minister two days ago but they are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains," Mamata Banerjee said.

On December 21, the Bengal CM had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeking the transfer of funds under the PM KISAN scheme. Mentioning the same, Banerjee said, "For all the posturing of the Central Government, the fact is that the Modi Government has done nothing to help the state of West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crores of outstanding dues that includes the unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crores. If he genuinely wants to help the state, he must release at least part of these funds so that we are in a better position to address our needs."

The PM-Kisan scheme is a Central scheme under which income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers. Pertinently, West Bengal is the only state to have not received any benefits from the PM-KISAN scheme as the ruling TMC administration had opposed the direct transfer of funds to farmers bank accounts. The scheme had become operational in December 2018 and has so far benefitted 108528337 across the country, as per official data.

Furthermore, the Bengal CM said, "Lastly, since you have raised questions on my ideology and commitment to the people of Bengal let me remind you that my ideology is consistent with the vision of the founding fathers of this country, and I have wholeheartedly served the people of WB with the right intent, efforts, and with everything I have."

In the run-up to the Assembly Elections, BJP leaders have accused the TMC government of 'corruption' and depriving the farmers of Centre's assistance scheme. On his two-day visit to Bengal recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched a scathing attack on the TMC administration for depriving farmers of the Rs 6000 under the Central scheme. In response, TMC MP Derek O'Brien had boasted of the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme.

