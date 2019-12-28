Yogi Govt To Give Annual Pension Of Rs 6000 To Triple Talaq Victims

Amid debate on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uttar Pradesh government sources have said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to implement the Rs 6000 annual pension for Triple Talaq victims. Earlier, on September 25, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath had announced an annual support of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq till their rehabilitation. He had also said that will get free legal aid.

The chief minister's announcement had come after his interaction with the victims of triple talaq under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK). He had also said such women should be given rights over waqf properties and called for several welfare measures that should be undertaken for their rehabilitation. Around 300 women from across the state had attended the event.

"Educated women should be absorbed in government jobs as per their qualifications while arrangements should also be made for providing them shelter and education under various schemes. These women should be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or under the Chief Minister Arogya Scheme," he had said.

Triple Talaq Law

The triple talaq bill was passed by the Parliament and was made a law after President's assent in August this year. It makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence. The Act will replace an ordinance promulgated on February 21 this year to the same effect.



The new law The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal. It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting. Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine, it says.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha with 99 votes in favour and 84 against, as the ruling NDA, which lacks majority in the upper house, was helped by the absence of some members of the opposition Congress, SP and BSP as well as six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi and two MPs of YSR-Congress. The triple talaq bill could not make it through the upper house earlier this year during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, although it was passed by Lok Sabha. The bill was again passed by Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by several opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

