'Chandrababu Naidu Promoting Alcohol Consumption': YSRCP Chief Whip

Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, and said that he is planning attacks on YSRCP leaders.

Srikanth alleged that when the TDP was in power, it had attacked the opposition, and now when it is in opposition, it is attacking ruling party leaders.

Speaking of Chandrababu Naidu's reaction over the YSRCP government's move to ban liquor in the state, Srikanth said that the former is encouraging the consumption of alcohol in the state.

READ | YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh Calls Former CM Naidu A 'demon' Whose Rule Has Ended In AP

"He is losing control of his mind with every passing day, as his Praja Chaitanya Yatra is not receiving any public support. He is speaking to promote alcohol consumption," Srikanth said during a press conference. "While our government increased the prices of liquor, Chandrababu Naidu is asking why liquor is not available to the alcoholics. Our government is moving ahead to achieve a total ban on liquor," the YSRCP leader added.

READ | YSRCP MLA Begins Pad Yatra In Support Of Three Capitals Decision In Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP counters TDP over land and water distribution to poor

Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also countered the allegations of TDP that the ruling YSRCP is acquiring the lands assigned for distribution to the poor alleging that during his reign, N Chandrababu Naidu never distributed any land to the poor. He also attacked the TDP over the distribution of drinking and irrigation water.

"It is shameful that N Chandrababu Naidu is speaking of assigned lands, he has not distributed even a single yard of land to the poor. Despite being in power for 14 years. He is speaking of drinking and irrigation water to Rayala Seema Region. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu had reduced water allocations to Handri Niva project in Anantapuram district to 5 TMC. It was YS Rajasekhar Reddy who increased water allocation to that project to 40 TMC. Everyone in Rayala Seema knows who is the real friend to farmers," Srikanth added.

The YSRCP leader also criticised Chandrababu Naidu for spreading misinformation that industries and investors were stepping out of the state.

READ | ESI scam: YSRCP Trade Union Chief Seeks Arrest Of TDP Leader K Atchen Naidu

READ | AP: Nara Lokesh Declares Family Assets, Throws A Challenge At YSRCP Govt To Prove It Wrong