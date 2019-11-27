Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff Bring Back The Ram-Lakhan Vibe On Dance+ 5

Dance Plus is a well-known dance reality show that is currently airing on Star Plus. The ongoing season of Dance Plus is the fifth one that has auditions for the show taking place all over India. Dance Plus 5 has a huge fan base in the country. The first season of Dance Plus aired in 2015. Raghav Juyal has been hosting the show since the very first season. The super judge of the reality show is Remo D’Souza. While the other mentors on the show are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Suresh Mukund, and Karishma Chavan. The show often invites celeb guests, here's who most recently graced the sets.

Actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have created a niche for themselves in Bollywood. The actors reportedly share a close rapport with each other. They recently graced the dance reality television show Dance Plus. They managed to raise the entertainment quotient higher. The actors were impressed by the performances of the contestants. This was the first time that the two actors made an appearance together on Indian television.

The contestants paid a tribute to the two stalwarts of the industry through their brilliant performances. When the episode is aired, Anil Kapoor will be seen revealing details about stealing Jackie’s prized possession 20 years back. Also, the two veteran actors will steal the show by paying tribute to each other on their songs. The actors also shake a leg with the judges, host and the contestants of the show. Apart from this, the viewers will witness some thrilling performances by Janam Group to Pyaar Yeh Jana Kaisa Hai and by Bhim to Ae Watan Tere Liye.

On the professional front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last in Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, Ileana Dcruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkrit Samrat. The actor will appear in the film Takht with an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jhanvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Prasthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Chunky Pandey. Actors who are usually invited to reality TV show sets, often come in to promote one of their new projects. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's presence on the sets of Dance+ 5 has sparked a discussion among fans about whether they'll get to see Ram-Lakhan 2.0 soon. The question should be answered once the episode is aired.

