Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Secret During 'Republic Summit 2019'

During the 'Republic Summit 2019', the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut took part in a wide-ranging discussion with Roshan Abbas and confessed to having a secret social media account. Ranaut stated, "I do have a secret account, but I do not stalk people. If I'm not working I spend 7-8 hours on social media."

The Queen of Bollywood explains why she has a secret account

Ranaut speaks about her Bollywood Journey

Kangana Ranaut further spoke about her Bollywood journey and her inclination towards 'action' films. Kangana who was praised by both viewers and reviewers for her terrific performance in Manikarnika was asked whose face she imagines when she is performing the action stunts. In response to the question, Kangana said: "It's been very cathartic to be killing people. I am anyway a very angry person by nature. So I find it very resonating to kill people." Watch the video above.

Manikarnika' was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and the period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana Ranaut the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Demzongpa, Jisshu Sengupta and Ankita Lokhande, in pivotal roles. The film that released on January 25, has been successful at the Box Office.

Next for Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

