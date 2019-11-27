Kangana Ranaut's 'mild Dose Of Estrogen Pill' Intake Explained By Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to respond to the trolls taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'took a hormone pill' statement. She explained how a mild dose of estrogen pill if taken daily can increase the chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms etc. She also shared a screenshot that explained this theory giving it a medical validation. She further compared Kangana taking a hormone pill to Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis breaking his ribs to feel the character's agony.

A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation aroud belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves 🙏 https://t.co/XB4lWTv7Tt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

For anpad gawar class little research on google will give thoda insight in to topic you want to comment on, chalo aaj thodi padai karo so that you can write comments on Kangana’s prep 🙏😁 pic.twitter.com/V3I3ma3SWR — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana’s all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it’s crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

(Contd)...only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy 🥰🥰😁, how about you, please write in comments section 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 27, 2019

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

