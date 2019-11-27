The Debate
The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's 'mild Dose Of Estrogen Pill' Intake Explained By Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood News

Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. Read more

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to respond to the trolls taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'took a hormone pill' statement. She explained how a mild dose of estrogen pill if taken daily can increase the chances of fat accumulation around belly, arms etc. She also shared a screenshot that explained this theory giving it a medical validation. She further compared Kangana taking a hormone pill to Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis breaking his ribs to feel the character's agony.

Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at 'fake glamour', calls Kangana true artist by sharing video

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan crowns Kangana Ranaut as 'Number 1 actress', Rangoli replies

READ HER TWEETS

Next for Ranaut? 

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

Kangana Ranaut's sis Rangoli slams 'samosa gang' for criticising actress' look in Thalaivi

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli shares 'mood' after Maharashtra's political developments

 

 

