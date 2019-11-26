Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 'Sometimes Firm Steps have To be Taken But With A Flower In Hand'

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at ‘Republic Summit 2019’ while upholding the value of ‘Nation First’ asserted that tough steps need to be taken with a flower in hand. While speaking he implied that some people try to forcefully bring a change with a stick in their hand, however, maintaining peace and harmony is necessary. He said that the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 was a bold step and the whole country has welcomed it.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on taking bold steps

When asked about taking tough steps, the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ said that “Yes, we need to take tough steps, what was done in Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome move. This is what has to happen, long ago it should have happened. We are very grateful for our government to bringing in, taking that firm step. In a similar manner, sometimes firm steps have to be taken but along with that, you need flowers also. There are people who hold flowers and there are people who hold the stick. Only with peace we can march forward”.

Spiritual Guru speaks about the Ayodhya Mediation

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while speaking to the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami gave his remarks on the Ayodhya Media process, he said, “Mediation will work when there is an uncertainty of winning by any one party. Both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of parties think they are going to win, they will not be open to mediation. And it has helped in a way that it brought people, made them understand. Then those who never met and sat with each other started sitting with each other. Anyway, the final word is with the Supreme Court.”

He added, “Look, you can always challenge the mediation process, but when the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged. The judgment that has come is the best thing. This puts an end to the whole issue.”

