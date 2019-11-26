Sri Sri: 'Spirituality Has The Power To Deradicalise Youth In Kashmir'

A Spiritual leader, humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday addressed the gathering on 'Bridging the Gap' at the Republic Summit 2019. During his address, he spoke about deradicalising the youth in Kashmir. Sri Sri said, "It is possible to deradicalise them. We have worked with hundreds of such young people who are thinking the other way, and after a few months of constant interaction with them, they started to embrace the idea of global family. We are also working in Iran to deradicalise youth. Our Indian spirituality has this power, through breathing and meditation we can calm the mind and make people think in a very different direction"

Future of India

While talking about the vibrant youth of the nation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Our youth are vibrant, they will take challenges, they will march, they will not stop. Looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, they are resilient, they will take challenges and march forward. There is nothing that can stop our country from progressing."

Sr Sri Ravishankar on Ayodhya Mediation

Talking about the mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who was one of the members of the mediation panel said, "Getting 25 parties to agree on one thing was not an easy task. Those who never even sat with each other were there sitting with each other. You can challenge the mediation, but you cannot challenge the judgment."

