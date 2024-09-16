Published 14:12 IST, September 16th 2024
1 Dead, 2 Injured due to Electrocution During Barawafat Procession in UP's Shahjahanpur
A man died and two others were critically injured after coming in contact with a high-tension power line during a Barawafat procession.
Three people were injured and taken to a hospital, where 40-year-old Nazir was declared dead. | Image: PTI/representative
