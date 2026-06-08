'10 to 12 Illegal Structures Being Removed': Officials As Jaipur Development Authority Hold Demolition Drive

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday launched a massive drive against illegal construction and encroachment within the city. As per Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saroj Dhayal, 10 to 12 illegal structures are being removed in the drive, and the internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

"In today's operation, there are about 10 to 12 illegal structures that are being removed because they encroach upon the sector road. The situation is completely peaceful, and there is no opposition so far. Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The public is cooperating in maintaining peace," said ASP Dhayal.

Earlier, the Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar issued the order related to imposing a temporary ban on internet services in Jaipur, making this decision due to concerns that the misuse of social media platforms and internet-based services could lead to the spread of rumours and a breach of public peace.

The main purpose of launching the demolition drive was to widen the road running parallel to the railway line from Nandpuri Underpass in the Jagatpura area to 80 feet. An additional police force has been deployed during the demolition process. JDA is working to remove five religious structures--one mosque, two temples, one satsang bhavan (prayer hall), and one mazar (shrine) that fall within the road's Right of Way (ROW).

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According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Branch, 134 encroachments were removed during a drive on this same route on May 22. Following that, the management and concerned individuals of the religious structures within the road boundary were given time to remove the constructions themselves. After the expiration of the stipulated period, the administration is now acting itself.