Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

'100% Responsible': Calcutta High Court Pulls Up TMC Over Sandeshkhali

What has happened in Sandeshkhali is extremely shameful, said Calcutta HC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali
'100% Responsible': Calcutta High Court Pulls Up TMC Over Sandeshkhali | Image:ANI/File
New Delhi: Calling the Sandeshkhali violence 'extremely shameful', the Calcutta High Court came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress-led government in Bengal, and underlined that ensuring the safety of citizens falls entirely within their purview. 

"What has happened in Sandeshkhali is extremely shameful. The entire district administration and the ruling dispensation owe moral responsibility for what has happened in Sandeshkhali. 100% responsibility lies with the ruling party if the safety of a citizen is under threat; the government is responsible," the High Court reportedly said.

For the unversed, the Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, was engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation. Sheikh was arrested by the police after being on the run for 55 days.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

