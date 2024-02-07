Advertisement

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As the nation gears up for the grand pran pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, the holy city of Ayodhya is witnessing preparations like never before. Devotees from across the nation have sent offerings to Ayodhya.

400kg Lock and Key arrives in Ayodhya from Aligarh

World’s largest 400kg Lock and Key, meticulously crafted by an elderly artisan from Aligarh, has been brought to Ayodhya ahead of the pran pratishtha. This extraordinary lock was fashioned by the elderly couple, Satyaprakash Sharma and Rukmini Sharma, residents of Norangabad in Haryana, about two years ago.

100kg Shabri Ber reaches Ayodhya

Devotees from Chhattisgarh have brought 'Sweet Ber' from Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh's Champa district. A group of 17 devotees arrived in Ayodhya to hand over the fruits to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust. It is believed that Shivrinarayan was the maternal home of Lord Ram.

During the 'Vanvasa', when Lord Ram reached the place along with brother Lakshman, a devotee named Shabri fed him her partially eaten 'sweet Ber'. "Along with 'sweet ber', we have also brought a special kind of plant, which is only found in Shivrinarayan. The leaves of the tree are bowl-shaped. It is believed that Mata Shabri fed 'ber' to Lord Ram in these bowl-shaped leaves," said Anup Yadav, a devotee who arrived from Chhattisgarh.

1265kg Ladoo reaches Ayodhya

A resident of Hyderabad has crafted a colossal laddu (a kind of Indian sweet) weighing a staggering 1265 kg to offer at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir . To ensure the safe transportation of this mammoth laddu, a specially designed refrigerated glass box has been employed for its journey from Hyderabad to Ayodhya. The refrigeration is crucial not only for preserving the laddu's structural integrity but also for maintaining its freshness and taste during the considerable distance it will travel.

