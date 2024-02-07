Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

103-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Exchanges Vows With 49-Year-Old

Habib Nazar, a well-respected freedom fighter from Itwara, Bhopal got married to Firoz Jahan who is 49 years old.

Manasvi Asthana
Couple with age gap of 54 years greeted in Bhopal, got married in 2023
Couple with age gap of 54 years greeted in Bhopal, got married in 2023 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A video of a 103-year-old freedom fighter from Bhopal has become popular on social media. In the video, he is seen with a woman who is half his age and they got married in 2023. Habib Nazar, a well-respected freedom fighter from Itwara, Bhopal got married to Firoz Jahan who is 49 years old. The wedding ceremony took place last year.

The video captures the moment when Nazar and his new bride return home in an auto-rickshaw. Onlookers shower the couple with congratulations and good wishes. Despite his age, Nazar wears a smile on his face and expresses gratitude to all the well-wishers.

Advertisement

Nazar's recent marriage to Firoz Jahan is his third. After the passing of his second wife, Nazar experienced profound loneliness, prompting him to seek companionship once more.

Firoz Jahan, having also suffered the loss of her husband chose to marry Nazar. Her decision was driven by the desire to care for the ageing freedom fighter, highlighting the importance of companionship and support in their lives.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement