A video of a 103-year-old freedom fighter from Bhopal has become popular on social media. In the video, he is seen with a woman who is half his age and they got married in 2023. Habib Nazar, a well-respected freedom fighter from Itwara, Bhopal got married to Firoz Jahan who is 49 years old. The wedding ceremony took place last year.

The video captures the moment when Nazar and his new bride return home in an auto-rickshaw. Onlookers shower the couple with congratulations and good wishes. Despite his age, Nazar wears a smile on his face and expresses gratitude to all the well-wishers.

Nazar's recent marriage to Firoz Jahan is his third. After the passing of his second wife, Nazar experienced profound loneliness, prompting him to seek companionship once more.

Firoz Jahan, having also suffered the loss of her husband chose to marry Nazar. Her decision was driven by the desire to care for the ageing freedom fighter, highlighting the importance of companionship and support in their lives.