11 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Residential School In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Eleven students were hospitalised after a suspected case of food poisoning was reported at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential School in Basavanapura village of Ramanagara taluk, Karnataka, officials said on Friday.

According to preliminary information, the students fell ill shortly after having dinner on Thursday night. The meal reportedly consisted of rice and leafy vegetable curry.

Soon after the meal, several students complained of severe stomach pain and discomfort. School authorities rushed the affected children to the Ramanagara District Hospital, where all 11 students are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The residential school houses around 30 students. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning, while food samples are expected to be collected for laboratory analysis.

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The incident comes amid growing concerns over food safety in educational institutions. Earlier this week, more than 30 students reportedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a residential school in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district after consuming a hostel meal.

Officials are monitoring the situation, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether contaminated food led to the students falling ill.