Flooded Homes, Broken Promises: Civic Apathy Claims 3 Innocent Lives As Monsoon Turns Delhi-NCR Streets Into Death Traps

A seven-year-old boy who stepped out on a rainy morning, a 3-year-old girl playing outside her house, and a security guard simply trying to cross a flooded road - all lost their lives within hours in separate rain-related tragedies across Delhi and Ghaziabad. As relentless monsoon showers submerged roads and neighbourhoods across Delhi-NCR, what remained exposed was not just poor drainage, but the devastating state of civic neglect and zero value for human lives.

Their deaths have triggered protests, heartbreak and public outrage, with residents accusing authorities of ignoring years of complaints over waterlogging, poor drainage and hazardous civic conditions that continue to turn every spell of heavy rain into a life-threatening ordeal.

7-Year-Old Rehan Drowns In Waterlogged Plot

The first tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, where seven-year-old Rehan Ansari, a Class 3 student, drowned in a rainwater-filled vacant plot. According to police, the incident occurred around 8.30 AM on July 9 when Rehan had gone to a nearby vacant ground along with his five-year-old younger brother to attend nature's call. The plot had been filled with rainwater after the downpour.

As per the police, Rehan went deeper into the waterlogged plot and drowned. When the younger child returned home alone, the family realised Rehan was missing and launched a frantic search. Rehan's mother said that the family found his water bottle resting on the stone boundary of the flooded plot.

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The child was rushed to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS, sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family after legal formalities.

Aggrieved residents of Samaypur Badli alleged the child drowned because rainwater had accumulated unchecked in the vacant plot. According to the locals, roads routinely turn into ponds whenever it rains in the area and damaged roads cause injuries. However, repeated complaints over drainage have gone unanswered.

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3-Year-Old Pallavi Dies Outside Her Home

In another heartbreaking incident, three-year-old Pallavi lost her life in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area after slipping into rainwater accumulated outside her home in Sarvodaya Nagar.

Hours of rainfall on Thursday morning led to severe waterlogging across the locality. By around 1 PM, several feet of water had collected due to blocked sewers, exposing major shortcomings in civic preparedness. Visuals from her house shows waterlogging even inside home. According to police, Pallavi followed her father after he stepped out of the house. She was playing near the courtyard of her house when she stepped into the flooded area, slipped and drowned after falling into accumulated rainwater near the entrance.

When the family realised she was missing, they searched for nearly 10 minutes before finding her drowned in the water outside their home. At the time of the incident, her mother was in the kitchen while her father had gone to his shop.

She was rushed to a private hospital by her family, originally from Farrukhabad, but doctors declared her dead.

The aunt of Pallavi, holding her five-year-old elder sister, blamed years of civic neglect.

"The politicians come only during elections to seek votes. We have made repeated complaints to local authorities and even the local MLA, but nothing has been done. Every rainy season our streets are flooded with knee-deep water. Even our houses get submerged."

Following the incident, grieving relatives and residents staged a protest, accusing civic authorities of negligence and demanding accountability. Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey assured the family that appropriate action would be taken and said police and other departments were extending all necessary assistance.

Security Guard Electrocuted

The rain also claimed the life of a security guard in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area.

Bablu, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur who worked as a security guard at a residential society, died after suffering an electric shock while crossing a flooded road near a park in Nyay Khand-1. According to locals, he came into contact with an electrified object submerged in rainwater.

Despite desperate attempts by bystanders to rescue him, Bablu collapsed on the spot and died. Police have initiated an investigation. Residents blamed the administration for negligence, alleging dangerous electrical hazards had been left exposed amid waterlogging. They demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for Bablu's family.

CCTV footage that has surfaced captured the horrifying moments leading up to the tragedy. The video shows the waterlogged stretch near the park where Bablu crosses a gate and tried to walk through floodwater before suddenly collapsing after allegedly coming into contact with a live electrical source. People nearby rush towards him in an attempt to rescue him, but the electrocution proved fatal.

In another alarming incident, a portion of a road in Vasundhara Sector 13 in Ghaziabad caved in beside an under-construction basement, swallowing a parked car and a scooter. An electricity pole also tilted into the crater.

Noida too witnessed severe waterlogging, with several areas including Sectors 12, 16 and 33 reporting knee-deep water that disrupted movement for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy rainfall is likely to continue, warning of more waterlogging, reduced visibility over the next 24 hours.

Tragedies That Raise Same Old Questions -

Three lives. Three separate incidents. One common thread - A 7-year-old searching for a place to relieve himself. A 3-year-old stepping outside her home to play. A security guard simply trying to cross a flooded road.

None of them should have died.

As grieving families mourn, residents say these were not unavoidable accidents but preventable tragedies caused by years of ignored complaints, poor drainage, unsafe electrical infrastructure and civic negligence.