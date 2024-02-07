11 Trains Delayed as North India Wakes up to Dense Fog: Check Full List

Advertisement

Indian Railways Train Delay Update: Over 11 Delhi-bound trains, which were scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Saturday January 20, are delayed by one to six hours due to fog. The delay in arrival of nearly two dozen trains has caused major inconvenience to commuters. The minimum temperature is slightly increasing in the national capital, however, the visibility continues to remain in the poor category due to prevailing fog conditions.

Very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow. The weather department has predicted a clear sky with very dense fog for Saturday.

Full list of trains delayed on January 20

Trains including Purushottam Express, Kaifiyat Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Brahmaputra Mail among others are delayed by 1 to 6 hours.

