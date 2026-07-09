12-Year-Old Dies at Bengaluru’s Residential School, Parents Attack PE Teacher Despite Police Cover

A school morning turned into a scene of grief and outrage in north Bengaluru on July 8, after a 12-year-old boy studying in Class 6 collapsed and died at his residential school, triggering anger from parents that eventually spilled into violence against a staff member.

The student, identified as Guru Kiran, was a boarder at Sterling English Residential School. According to his father, Raghavendra, the school called him early in the morning, around 6:45 am, to inform him that his son had collapsed while jogging. At that point, the family was told his pulse had dropped, but that there was nothing to worry about.

By the time Raghavendra reached the hospital, his son was already dead.

A Father's Doubts

Speaking afterward, Raghavendra said he could not accept the explanation given by the school. He said his son had never once complained about being unwell or being mistreated during his time at the hostel, which made the sudden collapse hard to believe.

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"How can a healthy Class 6 boy suddenly die like this?" he said, adding that he suspected foul play, possibly that his son had been struck or physically assaulted, potentially from behind. He was careful to note that he did not know exactly what happened inside the school, but that seeing his son's body at the hospital left him convinced something more than a simple collapse had taken place.

The family has accused the school of failing to give a clear or honest account of the circumstances leading up to the boy's death, and has alleged that the child may have died as a result of harsh punishment handed out by staff.

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Anger Turns Violent

As word of the boy's death spread, parents of other students at the school gathered in visible anger, demanding answers from the administration. The situation escalated when a group of parents allegedly assaulted a physical education teacher at the school, even though police were already present and had taken steps to protect staff members.

To bring the situation under control and safely move the teacher out of the premises, police carried out what was described as a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The teacher was then escorted to a nearby police station for safety.

As of now, the exact cause of the boy's death has not been officially confirmed, and the allegations of assault or punishment by school staff remain unverified claims made by the family. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse, including a possible post-mortem examination, to determine what actually led to his death.