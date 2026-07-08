‘His Last Wish Came True': Teen Battling Rare Genetic Disorder Dies Days After Emotional Meeting With Pawan Kalyan

In a heartbreaking development that has left thousands of fans emotional, 17-year-old Niranjan, an ardent admirer of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, has passed away after a prolonged battle with the rare genetic disorder Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

What makes the loss even more poignant is that just days before his death, Niranjan's biggest dream had finally come true: meeting the man he had admired all his life. Pawan Kalyan personally visited the teenager at his home, spent time with him, spoke to him with warmth and fulfilled what many are calling the young fan's final wish.

A Dream Fulfilled Before Goodbye

Niranjan, a resident of Pegadapalli Dabbal in Hanamkonda, Greater Warangal, had become widely known among Pawan Kalyan's fan community for his unwavering devotion to the actor-politician. His admiration was so deep that fellow fans fondly nicknamed him "Gabbar Singh”, after one of Pawan Kalyan's most iconic films.

After learning about Niranjan's condition, Pawan Kalyan recently visited the teenager's home in Hanamkonda. During the emotional meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with Niranjan, enquired about his health, spoke about his interests and hobbies and comforted his family members.

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Photographs and videos from the meeting quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Pawan Kalyan for taking time out to fulfil the young boy's heartfelt wish.

Sadly, only a few days later, Niranjan breathed his last.

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A Rare Disease Stole His Childhood

Although he was 17 years old, Niranjan's body had stopped developing because of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare and progressive genetic disorder that causes severe muscle degeneration and weakness.

The disease had left him bedridden for nearly three years. His physical condition deteriorated steadily, making even the simplest daily activities impossible without assistance.

Despite his illness, family members say his love for Pawan Kalyan never faded. Watching the actor's films and following his political journey remained one of the few joys that brightened his difficult life.

Fans Mourn ‘Little Cult’ Niranjan

News of Niranjan's death spread rapidly across social media, triggering an outpouring of grief from Pawan Kalyan supporters.

Many fans shared emotional tributes, recalling the unforgettable meeting between the teenager and his idol.

One widely shared tribute read: "His smiles, his words, his dream, his happiness... everything came to an end so early. Let's give a big tribute to our Little Cult Niranjan on #OG2 release day. You will be missed as the chief guest, champ."

Another viral post noted that while Niranjan's life ended too soon, he left this world with the happiness of seeing his lifelong dream fulfilled.

Who Was Niranjan?

Niranjan was the son of Ponugoti Ramu and Manasa, residents of Hanamkonda in Telangana.

Known affectionately among local Pawan Kalyan supporters as "Gabbar Singh”, he had become a familiar face in fan circles because of his unwavering admiration for the actor-politician despite battling a debilitating illness.

His story touched hearts across Telugu states after Pawan Kalyan's visit and his passing has now left an emotional void among the actor's supporters.

What Is DMD?

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare inherited genetic disorder that primarily affects boys. It causes progressive muscle weakness, leading to loss of mobility and severe physical disability over time. There is currently no cure, although treatment and supportive care can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

For Niranjan, the disease gradually confined him to bed, but it could never diminish his spirit or his unwavering admiration for the man he considered his hero.