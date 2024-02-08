English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

12-year-old from Ujjain dies after his kite comes in contact with high tension line

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a line, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

Press Trust Of India
UJJAIN: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a high-tension line, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

"He was rushed to hospital but died en route. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

