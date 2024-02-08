Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST
12-year-old from Ujjain dies after his kite comes in contact with high tension line
UJJAIN: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in the Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a high-tension line, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.
"He was rushed to hospital but died en route. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added.
