Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

12-year-old from Ujjain dies after his kite comes in contact with high tension line

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Begumbag area on Sunday when the boy who was flying a kite from the terrace of his house came in contact with a line, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.