SHIMLA, HIMACHAL PRADESH: With cold wave conditions persisting in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, a total of 130 roads, including three national highways, remain closed as of Sunday morning. A majority of these roads are link roads leading to the interior of higher altitude areas that have seen significant snowfall in the first week of this month. Around 68 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 25 in Kullu, 14 in Mandi, 13 in Chamba, nine in Shimla and one in Kangra district.

According to the local meteorological department, fog has reduced visibility to 500 metres during the morning hours in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest area in the state, recording a low of minus 11.3 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state till February 17. There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

With inputs from PTI.