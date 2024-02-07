Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

14 Flights Cancelled in Ranchi Airport Amid Dense Fog

As many as 14 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Thursday due to dense fog, an official said.

Digital Desk
Delhi Airport
NOTAM imposed on Delhi Airport ahead of Republic Day event. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ranchi: As many as 14 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Thursday due to dense fog, an official said.

For safe landing or take-off of a flight, a visibility of above 1,300 metres is required.

In Ranchi, the visibility hovered between 50 metres and 500 metres till 2 pm on Thursday, a weather official said.

Ranch Airport Director RR Mourya told PTI, "The arrival and departure of 14 flights till 2 pm have been cancelled today due to bad weather.

He said that the remaining flights might also be cancelled due to dense fog even in the afternoon.

Currently, altogether 44 flights land and depart from the Birsa Munda Airport.

Many passengers are stranded at the airport due to cancellation of the flights.

"It is the responsibility of the flight operators how they deal with the travellers' problems," another airport official said. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

