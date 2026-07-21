Temple Visit, Alcohol & Gang-Rape: 14-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Bengaluru's Devanahalli, Woman Among 3 Arrested

Devanahalli: A shocking incident has come to light where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, coerced into consuming alcohol, and gang-raped in an under-construction building in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

The victim was lured on the night of the 17th under the pretext of visiting a temple. Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged abduction, coercion, and gang rape of the girl in the Devanahalli police station limits.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Naveen, Venkataramana, and Renuka. According to police sources, the incident occurred when the victim was lured away by Renuka under the pretext of visiting a local temple.

Instead of going to the shrine, Renuka, along with Naveen and Venkataramana, took the minor to an undisclosed location in an auto-rickshaw.

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Investigators stated that the accused forcibly administered alcohol to the victim during the journey. When the auto-rickshaw later approached the vicinity of her residence, the minor insisted on returning home.

However, the accused persuaded her against it, warning her that her father would discover she was intoxicated and reprimand her.

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Taking advantage of her compromised state, the accused subsequently transported her to an under-construction building, where Naveen and Venkataramana allegedly sexually assaulted her throughout the night.

The following morning, the accused dropped the minor near her residence and issued death threats, warning her against disclosing the ordeal to anyone.

The victim’s mother, alarmed by her daughter’s overnight absence, questioned her upon her arrival home. The minor narrated the details of the assault, following which the mother immediately accompanied her to the local police station to register a complaint.

Based on the minor’s statement, the Devanahalli police registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and gang rape provisions.