Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

14,000 Security Personnel to be Deployed Around Kartavya Path on Republic Day

With 77,000 invitees expected to attend the upcoming Republic Day parade, the Delhi Police has put up enhanced security measures around the Kartavya Path.

Digital Desk
Security in Delhi
Security has been enhanced in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day parade. | Image:PTI/ Representational
NEW DELHI: As part of the arrangements for the security of 77,000 invitees expected to attend the Republic Day parade on January 26, the Delhi Police, on Wednesday, informed that around 14,000 security personnel will be deployed around Kartavya Path. The announcement for the same was made during a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said that the New Delhi district has been divided into 28 zones for the purpose of the parade, with each zone being looked after by a senior officer. 

Missing persons booths, helpdesks, first aid areas and separate facilitation areas — where visitors can deposit their vehicle keys ahead of the parade — have all been set up. 

Finally, Tiwari also requested attendees to reach the venue on time and cooperate with security personnel during the rigorous security checks put in place for the safety of the parade.  

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

