161 Packets Of Suspected Explosive Material Found Near School in Uttarakhand, Probe Launched

Uttarakhand: A major security scare unfolded in Uttarakhand’s Almora district after 161 packets of suspected explosive material were found near a government school. The principal of Government Inter College, Dabra, alerted the Salt police station on Thursday afternoon after children playing near the school premises spotted suspicious packets scattered inside nearby bushes. Police immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and recovered 161 cylindrical packets resembling explosive sticks.

Bomb Squad Called, Samples Collected

Bomb disposal and dog squad teams from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital also arrived at the site. The teams conducted a detailed search using specialised equipment and sniffer dogs, Molly and Rambo. According to the local reports, during this search operation, additional similar packets were found 20 feet away from the first recovery site. All recovered packets were sealed and collected as samples for forensic testing. Reports also quoted the bomb squad team, which suspected the suspicious material to be gelatin sticks, which remain potentially hazardous until neutralised.

Details of FIR

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with negligent conduct involving explosives. The FIR mentioned that police seized cylindrical plastic packets was marked - ‘901 emulsion explosives 125 gm by SBL Energy Limited’. A detailed investigation is underway.

Gelatin sticks are commonly used in construction activities, particularly in stone blasting for road works. Police are investigating whether this material was abandoned, misplaced, or deliberately hidden.

SSP Almora Devendra Pincha appealed to the public not to fall for rumours and assured that the police would share verified updates as the investigation progresses.